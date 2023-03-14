Uniontown
Marianne Elizabeth Saunders, 69, of Uniontown, passed away, in home, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Marianne was born November 15, 1953, to Anthony and Elizabeth Christovich Bartock Sr., in Uniontown.
After graduating from Laurel Highlands Senior High School in 1971, she went on to work for Fayette County Assistance Office for 35+ years, and held many offices in her local union.
Marianne's true love of work and passion came from the people and the amazing friendships she made while working at AFSCME, as a staff representative for District Council 84 for 10+ years before retiring in 2014.
After retirement, she became a member of the AFSCME Retiree Subchapter 8402, where she was elected as the treasurer. Marianne had put her heart and soul into strengthening the Labor Movement Council and being there for all of the members. She was recognized in 2015 for her work when she was inducted into the Washington-Greene Central Labor Council Labor Hall of Fame.
In the early 1980s, Marianne decided to dedicate her life to being not only a great employee but to taking on the most rewarding job, a mother. She was the mother to Jennifer and Christopher. She raised her children with love and devotion in Uniontown with her family by her side. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that's all that ever mattered to her.
Marianne was passionate about being a mom, Gaga, sister, aunt and friend. She was also an avid gambler and enjoyed many trips with her best friend, Janet Meider, to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Some of her most memorable moments happened with her grandchildren on family vacation.
Marianne was preceded in death by her loving father, Anthony Bartock Sr.; her loving mother, Elizabeth Christovich Bartock; and nephew, Eric Floyd.
She is survived by her sister, Rosalie (Larry) Shotter Sr.; and brother, Anthony Jr. (Betty) Bartock; her loving children, Jennifer (Michael) Helms, and Christopher (Christina) Saunders, all of Connellsville; her grandchildren, Christian Saunders, Kadance Mickey, Cameron Mickey and Colin Mickey; grand-furbabies, Benji, Cooper and Clarke; her nieces and nephews, Melanie (Jamie) Wass, Larry Shotter Jr., Lianne (Christopher) Lewis, Angela (Adam) Landrin and Anthony III (Leslie) Bartock; great-nieces and nephews, Mathew, Karly, Adam and Ryan Wass, Ian and Olivia Landrin, Ryan and Gracie Lewis, Caleb, Kellan and Eastan Bartock; and long-time best friend, Janet Meider.
The family would love to give a special thanks to WVU Medicine Hospice Care for the best care and the compassion they showed during this time. The family especially wants to give a big thank you to Melissa Copenhaver, RN, who is not only a fantastic nurse but became part of the family.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, and at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, for prayers of transfer, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Anthony Bartock Sr. Memorial Charity Golf Outing. Make checks payable to "Tony Bartock Sr. Memorial Charity Golf Outing" and mail to: 709 Isabella Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Arrangements entrusted to DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
