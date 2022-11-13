Rostraver Township
Marianne L. Turcheck, 60, of Rostraver Township, died Thursday, November 10, 2022. Born in Uniontown on February 5, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Vivian Mueseler Lucy.
A homemaker, Marianne was a member of Meadow Run Community Church. She loved her dog, Frankie; raising her Baby Doll Southdown sheep; and was vice-chairman of the Waynesburg Sheep and Fiber Festival.
In her younger years, she was very active with the Fayette County 4H Clubs and encouraged her children to be active 4-H'ers when they were growing up. One of her biggest passions was dedicating her love of music both publicly and privately by singing and playing her piano. She especially enjoyed being a "Gaga" and referred to her grandkids as "Gaga's Angels".
She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Christopher) Reeb of Rostraver, Paul (Caitlyn) Giles of Vanderbilt and Casey (Madeline) Giles of Rostraver; grandchildren, Maverick Reeb, Vivian Giles and Charlotte Reeb; brothers, William (Linda) Lucy of Ohiopyle, Joseph (Mary Ann) Lucy of Gibbon Glade and Timothy (Dayna) Lucy of Markleysburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Turcheck.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery, Uniontown.
