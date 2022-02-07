Grindstone
Marie A. Dorazio Augustine, 78, of Grindstone, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born on Saturday, April 17, 194 in Brownsville, a daughter of the late John and Rose Yeardie Dorazio.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew Adam Dorazio.
She was a former member of St. Mary's R.C. Church of Brownsville, as well as a former member of St. Cecilia R.C. of Grindstone. She loved living on her family farm in Grindstone with her husband of 49 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Joseph Augustine, Sr.; son, Joseph Augustine, Jr., and wife Amy; grandsons, Adam and Alex Augustine; siblings, John Dorazio, Phil Dorazio and wife Pam, Elizabeth Patsko and husband Ed; sister-in-laws, Shirley Billy, Barbara Davis and Annette Augustine; and brother-in-law, Stanley Augustine; along with numerous, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8th, and until 10 a.m. on Wednesday February 9th, when a blessing service will be held with Rev. Marlon Pates officiating, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME 515 Front Street, Brownsville, Pa., 15417, Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
