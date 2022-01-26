Uniontown
Marie Angeline Alicastro, "Angie", 99, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Laurel Ridge Nursing Center.
She was born in Juniata, on November 8, 1922. The daughter of the late Vitale Volpe and Marie Josphine Pandolfi Volpe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Alicastro, "Shortie"; six brothers; seven sisters; daughter-in-law, Susan Alicastro; and son-in-law, Richard Crable.
Angie stayed at home raising her three wonderful children that she was so proud of. Family was her life but she enjoyed dancing, riding on hay rides, and sitting on the porch enjoying nature.
Angie was a member of the AMVETS and St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
Left to cherish Angie's memory are her son, Robert Alicastro; two daughters, Bonita Alicastro of Uniontown, and Anita Crable of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Danita Clipper and husband Jeff, Angela Alicastro, Robert Alicastro, Jr. and wife Tracy, Tracie Swaney and husband Greg; seven great-grandchildren, Amber Arnold, Amanada Harshman, Anthony Harshman, Stephanie Robison, Chloe Robison, Enzo Clipper, and Bella Alicastro; four great-great-grandchildren, Logan Arnold, Grayson Arnold, Gabriel Arnold, Donovan Arnold.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. At the request of the family there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
