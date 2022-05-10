Republic
Marie Ann Mayersky Loya, of Lakewood, Ohio, formerly of Republic, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022, in Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, with members of her family by her side. She was born February 28, 1942, in Republic, a daughter of the late John Mayersky and Mary A. Mayersky.
Marie was a former member of Holy Rosary Church in Republic and then a member of St. Clement’s Church in Lakewood.
She was a graduate of Redstone High School Class of ‘60, after which she married her husband, John.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Loya; brothers, John, Elmer and Edward Mayersky; and sister, Elizabeth A. Mayersky Slominsky.
Left to cherish Marie’s memory are her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Gercevich, her husband, Michael and grandson, Dr. Michael Gercevich, of Lakewood; son, John Loya Jr., his wife, Rae Lynn and grandchildren, Hannah and Scott, of Lakewood; daughter, Cindy Loya of Cleveland, Ohio; and brother, Joseph Mayersky of Republic.
Internment will continue at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Rest in peace, Marie.
Arrangements entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Republic.
