Marie Ann Ozonick Kaufman

New Salem
Marie Ann "Maryann" Ozonick Kaufman, 72, of New Salem, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
She was born January 5, 1948, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William and Rose Jasicza Ozonick.
Maryann was a member of The First Christian Church of New Salem.
She worked for 25 years at Sanitary Market in New Salem, and then went to work at Giant Eagle in Uniontown, and later retired from Orchid's Cleaners, also in Uniontown.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Kaufman; stepfather Art Dupont; nephews Scott Vrabel and Bill Tomotchko; niece Robbin Vrabel.
Maryann is survived by her daughter, Ronye L. Ford and husband Keith of McClellandtown; one grandson, Darrin Ford; sister Rose Tomotchko of Thompson #2; sister-in-law Sandra Vrabel of New Salem; brothers-in-law George Kaufman and wife Chris of Hibbs, and Richard Kaufman of Waynesburg; special nephew John Vrabel and wife Cathy of Uniontown; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Rufus Peer officiating, Tuesday, December 15, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Maryann's name to The First Christian Church of New Salem, 800 New Salem Road, Uniontown, or to Salem View Cemetery Fund, 176 Sunshine Hollow Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
Under the new Pennsylvania mandate, masks are required and visitation will be limited to 10 people. Please limit your visitation time with the family to allow other friends and family to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
