New Salem
Marie Ann "Maryann" Ozonick Kaufman, 72, of New Salem, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Rufus Peer officiating, Tuesday, December 15, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery.
Under the new Pennsylvania mandate, masks are required and visitation will be limited to 10 people. Please limit your visitation time with the family to allow other friends and family to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
