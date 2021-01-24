Uniontown
Marie Balchak Clark, 103, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born August 23, 1917, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Emery and Anna Pular Balchak.
She was a sister of Edward (late Rosemary) Balchak of Cleveland, Ohio and Robert (Eva Lou) Balchak; and many nieces and nephews still survive.
Marie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and she enjoyed her family.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitation will be private for family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Please wear masks and observe social distancing if attending church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.