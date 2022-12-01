Uniontown
Marie C. Chesler Morgan, 91, of Uniontown, died peacefully Thursday, November 24, 2022, in her home surrounded by family.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 until 8 on Thursday, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Parish Vigil prayers will be held on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/
Your personal and written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
