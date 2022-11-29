Uniontown
Marie C. Chesler Morgan, 91, of Uniontown, died peacefully Thursday, November 24, 2022, in her home surrounded by family.
Marie was born in Jamison, daughter of the late John and Mary Krupinski Berdar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Albin Chesler and her second husband, of 54 years, Edward Morgan, who died in August. Also, preceding her death were brothers, George, John, Frank, Charles and Michael Berdar; and sisters, Anne Keller, Helen Berdar, Margaret Berdar and Dorothy Gruber.
We want to thank her caregivers Mary, Darlene, and AHN Hospice for their loving and devoted care over her final years.
Marie was a graduate of Uniontown High School and member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. She was a devoted mother and role model, teaching her children to work hard, help others, and prioritize faith and family.
Marie was a local Judge of Elections for many years, showing her children the importance of being involved. Our home was welcoming and offered anyone good food, fun parties, or a place to stay. She was a great cook and baked every Saturday. Her face lit up when family visited or called her. She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, checking scores on college football games and going to the casino to play the slot machines.
In her final years, she continued to show us her strength and courage. Every time she encountered a challenge, she fought and bounced back to the end. She now joins Edward, where they can again dance and hold hands.
Marie is survived by her sister, Barbara Lovis; and brother, Harry Berdar. Also surviving are her children: Rick Chesler and wife, Beth, Ron Chesler and wife, Denise, Cindy Chesler, Tanya Coldren and husband Kevin, Ed Morgan and wife, Sandy, and Jamie Flanigan and husband, Fritz. She was a devoted grandmother to Olivia, Mia, Dylan, Ronnie, Ryan, Maria, Shane and Maddy; great-grandmother to Marliana, Jameson, Jensen and Hudson.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 until 8 on Thursday, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Parish Vigil prayers will be held on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research, https://www.michaeljfox.org/
Your personal and written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.