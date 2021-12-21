Marie Dolores Marfongella Hagner, 83, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, in WVU Ruby Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born April 11, 1938, to the late Alphonso Marfongella and the late Clara Stefano Marfongella.
Marie was a homemaker and belonged to St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.
Marie enjoyed countless hours of baking and could always be found in the kitchen. She enjoyed visiting friends at Dunbar Loving Hands Senior Center, spent time watching the Pirates, and completing Seek and Find books.
Surviving are her children, Barb (Dave) Smitley, Mary Lou (Ralph) Grim, and Donnie (Barb) Hagner; grandchildren, Gina (Mark) Kinney, Erica and Michael Grim, Lindsay and Heather Hagner.
Also left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Carmella Mullins and Jospehine Dominick; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward D. Hagner; and her son, Gary; as well as brothers-in-law, Booker Mullins and Jim Dominick.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon on Thursday, December 23, in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.
PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Marie's name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 66 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706; or Dunbar Loving Hands Sr. Center, 54 Bridge Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.