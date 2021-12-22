Marie Dolores Marfongella Hagner, 83, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, in WVU Ruby Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon on Thursday, December 23, in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.
PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Marie's name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul; 66 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706; or Dunbar Loving Hands Sr. Center; 54 Bridge Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
