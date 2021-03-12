Rostraver Township
Marie Elaine Pirilla, 79, of Rostraver Township, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was born on Valentine's Day in 1942 to Michael and Helen Sapp Molar. She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1960.
After graduation, she was a medical secretary at the Centerville Clinic and later worked as an account manager for Columbia Gas.
She married Leonard "Skip" Pirilla and started her life as a mother, grandmother, business partner, bookkeeper, etc. They just celebrated 55 years of "Playing House". It should be noted that, along with raising the children, keeping the home, cooking (a great one!), chauffering, etc., she also did all of the bookkeeping, bill paying and kept all of the family organized in all of their endeavors. She always said that she forgot to read the "fine print"!
Left to cherish all of the good and fun times together, along with her husband "Skip", are her children, Kimberly Faiola of Rostraver, Scott Pirilla of Raleigh, N.C., Lauren (E. J.) Borghetti of Hampton and Lynette (Grayson) Walter of Fayetteville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tyler (Elaine) Pirilla of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kaitlyn Faiola of Rostraver and Branden, Andrew and Conner Borghetti of Hampton; and a brother, Russell Molar of Rostraver.
In addition to her parents and her in-laws, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Faiola, in 1998.
She was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver and was a long-time member of the Rostraver Women's Club, where she served as treasurer for 20 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Marie's wishes, there will be no public viewing. A funeral mass was celebrated Friday in the Church of St. Anne with Rev. David J. Nazimek presiding. Interment followed in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Perryopolis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the University of Pittsburgh Scholarship Fund www.giveto.pitt.edu or St. Jude Research Hospital www.stjude.org/donate
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
