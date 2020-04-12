Republic
Marie Eleanor Olesko Kopacko, 90, of Republic, died Saturday, April 10, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born August 25, 1929, in Republic, the daughter of Andrew E. and Elsie E. Winterhalter Olesko.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew P. Kopacko Sr.; and a brother, George Olesko
She was a member of the former parish of the Church of Madonna of Czestochowa and a current member of the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Footedale.
Marie is survived by her children, Ralph Kopacko and wife Susan of Irwin, Andrew Kopacko Jr. and wife Joan of Republic, Cindy Kutek and husband Mark of Seatontown and Debra Kopacko of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Tiffany, Jeremy and Angela; nine great-grandchildren; the following brothers and sisters, Arlene Shipley of Roscoe, Kathleen Dendor and husband Paul of Alexandria, Va., Andrew Olesko Jr. and wife Joyce of Thompson #1, James Olesko of Thompson #1, Albert Olesko and wife Joann of Republic and William Olesko and wife Marilyn of Tower Hill #1.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME in Republic, where a private service will be held April 15, due to the COVID-19 virus. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cardale. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity and continue to spread kindness through this difficult time.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
