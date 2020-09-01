Grindstone
Marie Elena Koon, 64, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
She was born February 4, 1956, in Brownsville, a daughter of William and Yolanda Garella Kuhns, who preceded her in death.
Marie will be sadly missed by her husband, Daniel Koon; son Jobie Wright and wife Leanna; two stepsons, Daniel Koon Jr. and wife Gina, and Dwight Koon; four grandchildren, Chloe Wright, Abigail Soroka, Alana Koon and Daniel Koon III; brother George Mekovich; two sisters, Carol Worrell and Patty Jo Kuhns; many nieces, nephews, cousins and several great friends.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a memorial service with the Rev. Roger Diehl officiating, Thursday, September 3, in Allison First Church of the Nazarene, 416 Vernon Street, Allison, PA 15413.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and professional services are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
