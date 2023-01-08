McClellandtown
Marie Elizabeth Durschlag, 85, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in her residence.
She was born February 9, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Albert Brennsteiner Sr. and Louise Oberleitner Brensteiner.
She was a graduate of Kolb Catholic High School in Masontown. She enjoying working in her yard, baking desserts, being a caregiver for all family members, and loved watching her kids play sports and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
She was a lifelong member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and brothers, Albert Brennsteiner Jr., Joseph Brennsteiner Sr. and Ernest Brennsteiner Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diana (Paul) Aker of Charlotte, N.C., Richard Durschlag of McClellandtown, Maurice (Pamela) Durschlag of Seneca, S.C., and Robert (Heidi) Durschlag, also of Charlotte; grandchildren, Katherine, Maxwell, Konrad, Cayla and Claire.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
