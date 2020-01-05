Mather
Marie Johanna (Hluszti) Begovich, 92, passed away peacefully from this Earth and entered Heaven into the loving arms of her husband, Paul, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 4, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow at Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.