Masontown
Marie "Marcy" Marovic Renocks, 85, of Masontown, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia.
She was born on Monday, September 21, 1936 in Leckrone, daughter of the late George and Irma Vrabel Marovic. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her spouse, Ted Renocks; sister-in-law, Evelyn Marovic; and a special friend, Rich Budnar.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Bill Marovic (Joy); sister, Carol Woolever (Donald); nieces and nephews, Donald Jr., Lynn Thompson (Gary), Mark Woolever (Krista), Matt Woolever and Jennifer Pearson, David Marovic (Kim), Donna Marovic; great-nieces, Laney Thompson, Cheyenne Wooleverand Evelyn Marovic; cousins, Matt Pramuk, Kris Buchanan, Angela Miller, Lee Ann Moccaldi; and many very dear friends.
Marcy was a member of St. Francis Parish of Masontown, and belonged to, and was active, in many organizations over the years including; VFW Post 4584, American Legion Post 423, Masontown Italian American Club, and AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
She retired from Second National Bank of Masontown, and after retirement enjoyed working for TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday October 7, 2021; from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021; and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday October 9, 2021, when prayers of transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, where she attended for many years. With Rev. Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
