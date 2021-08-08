Uniontown
Marie Y. Klink Mounayar, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Virginia Klink; sons, Mark Mounayar and Alexander Mounayar Jr.; granddaughter, Rachel Mounayar; former husband, Alexander Mounayar Sr. ; brothers, Joseph Klink and Alex Klink; son-in-law, Ted Leydon; daughter-in-law, Judy Mounayar; and brother-in-law, David Forgatsch.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Karen Widmeyer and Denise Mounayar; grandchildren, Aaron Widmeyer, Mitri (Lisa) Mounayar, Joyce (Josh) Bendishaw, Christine Mounayar, Lillian (Justin) Guy, Emily Smiley, Benjamin Smiley, Rita Mounayar and Mark Mounayar; great-grandchildren, Christian Yauger, Lynzy, Myles and Alex Mounayar, Xavier and Bianca Reyes, Nahla Mounayar, Bryce Bendishaw, Daniel Miller, Joanna Guy, Maxine Davis Mounayar, and two on the way; sisters, Shelby Forgatsch and Leigh (Tweety) Klink-Yatsko; brother, John (Veronica) Klink; daughter-in-law, Janine Mounayar; and sisters-in-law, Linda Klink and Regina Klink. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marie was a longtime member of the AMVets Ladies Auxiliary #103 in Hopwood and bowled at Manor Lanes Bowling on the Flowers League and the Gems League. She also participated in several card clubs in the area. Marie loved gardening, traveling, shopping, playing sudoku and was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in the community, but especially loved the time she spent with her family which was most important to her.
As per Marie's wishes, service and interment are private. Donations in her memory may be made to the CURED Foundation at P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 or (www.curedfoundation.org), in honor of her grandchildren Lynzy and Alex for the cure of EoE (eosinophilic esophagitis) or St. Vincent DePaul Society, 70 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 (stvincentdepauluniontown.org). Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
