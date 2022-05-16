Rowes Run
Marie Zupancich Locke, 91, of Rowes Run, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. She was born June 17, 1930, in Alicia, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Markovich Zupancich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Andrew Locke; brothers: Joseph, Michael and John Zupancich; and sister, Anna Mae Moser.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Daniel Locke and wife Karen of Fayetteville, and Thomas Locke and wife Christina of Perryopolis; granddaughter, Danelle Locke of Boonesboro, Md., Alicia Rohaley and husband Haden of Brownsville, and Chandler Twigg of Tampa, Fla.; great-grandchild, Jace Rohaley.
Marie was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church.
A special thank you to the staff of Country Care Manor and OSPTA Hospice for their loving care of Marie.
Friends will be received at The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and until Prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Interment to follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
