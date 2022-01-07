Hopwood
Marilyn Ann Durst Williams, 74, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Mt. Macrina Manor Nursing Home.
She was born March 23, 1947, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Darrell and Mary Meosky Durst.
Marilyn married the love of her life, Dale “Chilly” Williams on June 1, 1968. They were the loving parents to two sons, Chris and Sean. Marilyn was a homemaker earlier in life, then worked at Big Lots for over 20 years. Marilyn fiercely loved her Sons and grandkids more than anything.
She loved traveling, laughing and making memories with her sisters. She was a good friend, a great mother and a wonderful grandmother. Marilyn loved crafting and painting ceramics. She used to organize bus trips to Williamsburg to visit the craft shops. She was a devoted care giver to her husband during the final years of his life.
We will remember Marilyn for her fierce love, her sense of humor and her occasional endearing stubbornness. Marilyn’s passing will leave a hole that can never be filled. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children Dr. Chris Williams (Christa), of Gainesville, Ga., Sean Williams (Amy), of Uniontown; and grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Madilyn, and Easton Williams. Also surviving are her siblings, Sonny Durst, Jeanie Conklin, Rita Denny, Mary Ann Richezza, Renae Banko, and Lonny Durst; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dale “Chilly” Williams, whom passed in 2017. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Durst.
Friends and family will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, and the Blessing Service (Funeral), will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022. MASKS ARE MANDATORY
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
