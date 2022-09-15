Vanderbilt
Marilyn Chaconas McVey, 74, of Vanderbilt, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital. Born September 22, 1947, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Helen Skegas Kelly.
A resident of Vanderbilt for the past 50 years, Mrs. McVey was retired from the Frazier School District in Perryopolis, where she worked as a teacher for 35 years from July 1977 until May 2012. Over the years, she taught English, Journalism, Speech and Psychology. She was also a sponsor of mock trial and the long-time president of her local teachers union, believing intensely in the wellbeing of her colleagues.
She loved animals, all animals, but especially owls, cats and her soft-coated wheaten terriers, which she bred for over a decade.
She is survived by her husband, James T. McVey, to whom she was married for 52 years; daughter and son-in-law, Heather M. and Jason Sharp of Palmyra; son and daughter-in-law, Geoffrey E. and Elena McVey of Lititz; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Christine Kelly of Medina, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ian Sharp, and Edward and Victoria McVey.
Private visitation and funeral services were held for the family in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME in Belle Vernon, with interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, or www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net. Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
