Perryopolis
Marilyn Elaine Bowser Hickle, 84, of Connellsville, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
She was born in Confluence, on October 9, 1938, a daughter of Lloyd and Zella Ashkettle Bowser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Hickle; and companion, George Hickman.
Marilyn loved animals, birds and especially her dogs. She frequently enjoyed visiting the mountains. She loved cooking, family holiday get-togethers and the Steelers. As a resident of Perryopolis for over 31 years she especially enjoyed playing Santa and giving gifts to the children.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Christine Bainbridge and her husband, Richard, Debra Domonkos and her fiance, Clark, George Hickle Jr. and his dog, Lucy, and Rick Hickle and his wife, Carol; grandchildren: Andrew Lonce Jr. and his wife, Rose, Khristina Zuniga, Stephen Domonkos and his wife, Kimberly, Rebecca and her husband, Zack; great-grandchildren: Margaret Zuniga, Juliet Zuniga and Luke Domonkos; great-great-grandchildren: Layet and Henry.
Marilyn's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where her funeral service will take place at 8 p.m., with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating.
Entombment will take place on Monday, at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Fayette Friends for Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, Pa, 15401.
Online contributions can be made to blair-lowther.com
