Marilyn G. Barthels Mitchell passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, in her residence. She was born December 23, 1928, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Lewis and Gail Hepler Barthels.
She graduated from Connellsville High School, Class of 1946 and from Westminster College in 1950. She married R. Brady Mitchell on June 23, 1951, in Hope Memorial Lutheran Church in Smithton. She and her husband were members of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church. She taught school in the Connellsville Area School District for 20 years, retiring in 1990.
She is survived by her children, Matthew B. Mitchell and wife Judy of Dunbar, Mark T. Mitchell and wife Kristi of Venice, Fla., and Diane Mitchell of Connellsville; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, R. Brady, who died in April 2020, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Mitchell in 2013.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Connellsville Presbyterian Church or to the Connellsville Carnegie Free Library in memory of Marilyn G. Barthels Mitchell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Excela Home Care and Hospice, the nurses and aides, for their care and concern for Marilyn during her illness.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
