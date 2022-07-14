Uniontown
Marilyn J. Cook, 83, of Uniontown, passed from this Earth to her Heavenly home Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the early morning, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Jane Chapple and William Washington. Also preceding her was her loving husband, Jack E. Cook; and daughter, Sarah Jane Patterson.
Surviving her in life are her daughter, Jacqueline Cook-Ridgley (Louis); her son, Voneric Cook (Kathy); her brothers, William (Jerry) and Washington (Diane); sisters, Vonnie Howell and Carolyn Washington; six grandsons, Douglas Patterson (Breanne), Zachary Patterson, Blake Cook, D.J. Cook, James Johnson, and friend, and Matt Johnson; granddaughter, Briyana Cook; along with eight great-grandchildren, Trevaughn Patterson, Silas Patterson, Jax Patterson, Jayce Patterson, De'Laney Patterson, Bianca Patterson, Jackson Patterson, and Kaleb Cook; special niece and nephew, George and Valerie Griffey; as well as several nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Marilyn was a faithful member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church for 83 years, where she was baptized. She attended the Pennsylvania State University and went on to work for the Fayette County Assistance Office for over 30 years, from where she retired. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for the newborns, playing solitaire, being with her family, eating anything sweet, and watching Family Feud. She was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend that anyone could ask for. She lived her life serving others and her family without fail or complaint. Her beautiful spirit will be sorely missed.
Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 423 Baltimore Street, Brownsville, with a service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, with the Rev. Douglas Wright, pastor, officiating.
Celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 412-379-5420, karljacksononly@yahoo.com.
