Marilyn J. Hafner Guthrie

Uniontown
Marilyn J. "Firebug" Hafner Guthrie, 69, of Uniontown, entered into heaven on Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14, 2022, and was reunited with her husband, Charles Earl Guthrie, the love of her life, and she is now where she wanted to be. She was born Tuesday, November 16, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of Herbert and Sarah Lincoln Hafner.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ella Shipp and Bonnie Roderick.
Firebug is survived by her son, Charles H. Guthrie of Uniontown; her daughter, Charla Sutphine of Romney, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Miranda Guthrie, Des`ree Guthrie, Breanna Parrish, Allison Parrish, Sky Guthrie; eight great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Hamilton, Chase Ginevan, Mckenzie Hamilton, Claire Ginevan, Zachary Kelley, Hadley Moreland, Kason Dugan, Avalynn Kelley; her sister, Linda Klink Wills of Masontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was an avid bingo player, she loved sewing, playing cards, eating Chinese food, and going to yard sales.
It was her wish that there be no services at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Point Marion.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
