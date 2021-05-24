On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Marilyn J. Stothart, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 95.
Marilyn was born January 27, 1926, in Clearville, to W. Fred and Mary Barney. Shortly after high school graduation, Marilyn married Benjamin "Bo" Stothart December 1, 1946. They raised two sons, Ben and Jeffrey, and twin daughters, Janice and Judith.
Marilyn and Bo settled in Arlington Heights, Ill., in 1970. A year after his death in June, 2014, she relocated to Allentown to be near family. Marilyn's final two years were spent in the Memory Care neighborhood in Country Meadows of Allentown. She will be interred at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights.
Marilyn loved to sew. She continued to make garments for family and doll clothes for her granddaughters into her 90's. She enjoyed painting with watercolors; she started taking lessons later in life. Her original paintings will continue to be enjoyed since many are hung in the homes of her family. Other favorite pastimes included tending to the plants and flowers in her yard and listening to country music.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bo; her parents; and three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Ben, Janice, Judith and Jeffrey; her sisters, Barbara Marshall and Bonnie Hopler; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.