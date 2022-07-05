Hopwood
Marilyn Louise McDowell, 74, of Hopwood, passed away June 29, 2022 in her home with her loving husband Clyde McDowell by her side. She was born on October 24 1947, in Confluence, Pa.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Evelyn Clevenger, her first husband, Larry Spade Sr.; grandson, Bradley Todd Spade; brother, Stanley Clevenger and sister, Nancy Rice.
She is survived by her sons, Erin, Todd, and Larry Spade Jr.; her grandchildren, Rachel, Tyler, Olivia and Bella. Also surviving are her sister, Becky Glisan and brother, Ed Clevenger; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Community Church 343 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401.
According to her wishes there will be no service held. Marilyn wanted her sons Erin and Larry and grandchildren Rachel, Tyler, Olivia and Bella to know that she truly loved them, and her life was truly blessed by having them in her life.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA.
