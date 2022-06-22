Marilyn Loveall

Marilyn "Lois" Loveall passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Lafayette Manor. She was a longtime resident of Evans Manor and more recently living with her daughter Robin in Lemont Furnace.
She was born April 11, 1930, to James Frazier and Viola Boger Frazier in Buffington.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 73 years, Jack, and their son, Norman.
Lois was the last remaining of her brothers and sisters: Lorraine, James Jr., Price, Shirley and Rebecca.
She is survived by her four daughters: Verna Harenza (Jerry) of Palm Harbor, Fla., Robin Yauger (Duane) of Lemont Furnace, Rebecca Hamborsky (Richard) of Uniontown, and Jacquelyn Loveall Wymard (David) of Uniontown.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jeremy Harenza (Kim) of Estero Fla., Claudine Moreau of Durham, N.C., Bjorn Moreau (Gabrielle) of Columbia, Md., Candice Moreau of Columbia, Md., Joshua Hamborsky (Cassidy) of Fruitland, Md., Kara Burncheck of Uniontown, Jessica Quarrick (Cody) of Uniontown, and Dr. Kelsi Wymard (Jamie) of Redmond, Ore.
Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren: Isabelle English, Liam Moreau, Jordan Hamborsky, Makayla and Owen Burncheck, Jackson and Grant Hamborsky and Baby Boy Quarrick.
Lois greatly enjoyed her family and spent much of her time caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed travel, reading, and word puzzles.
A special thank you to her daughter, Robin and her son-in-law, Duane who cared for her for several years. Also, Brenda Burncheck, Danielle Zehala, Staff at Lafayette Manor and Health First, for the love and wonderful care provided.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time so we can come together and laugh and tell stories of our wonderful memories.
