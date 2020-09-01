New Salem
Mario Porreca, 100, of New Salem, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, August 30, 2020.
He was born Sunday, June 20, 1920, in Pretare, Italy, a son of Giuseppe and Caterina Orsini Porreca.
Mario was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Josephine DeFrank Porreca; brother Vincent Porreca; and his sister, Venere Ciccolini.
He served his country with The United States Army during World War II and was a member of Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, a lifetime member of The American Legion in New Salem, The Carpenter’s Union #84, and The Italo-American Citizens Club in Masontown.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Linda and Joseph Alexander, Loretta Vernon, Patricia and Gerald Rose, Joseph and Denise Porreca; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Evelyn “Sis” DeFrank; and several nieces and nephews.
The Porreca family would like to offer a special thanks to their kind and supportive caregiver, Rebecca and also Michelle and all of the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, September 3, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mario’s name to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
