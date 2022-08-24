Tampa, Fla.
Mario Santino (DeLeonibus) DeLeon, 90, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in La Belle. Born January 13, 1932, he was a son of the late Riziero and Emma (Adelina Constantine) DeLeonibus and the eldest of five children.
Mario was a graduate of Brownsville High School (1949), California State Teachers College (1957) and the University of South Florida (1974), where he earned a Master’s degree in Guidance Counseling.
He taught science in Ohio and Florida and was an accomplished musician, playing professionally since he was 16 years old.
Mario was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War as a member of the distinguished Armed Forces Band.
He retired from teaching in 1993. He taught accordion and performed professionally in the Tampa Bay area for many years, including with the Strolling Violins at Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City, Fla., for 13 years and was inducted into its Hall of Fame. His legacy lives on with all those he taught in music and science.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Albert; and his sister, Diana Furlong.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Yvonne Atz DeLeon; three sons, Joseph (Jenny Kuhling), Anthony (Sheila), and Daniel (Miriam Fernandez); six grandchildren, Nathaniel (Kelly), Alexander, Haley (Travis), Zoe, Danielle (Vincent), and Michael; four great-grandchildren, Aislynn, Santino, Theodore, and Eli. He also is survived by his sisters, Rita Mazur and Gina Rondini; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, Saturday, August 27, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Jim Petrovsky officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Posts 275, 940 and 838.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Mario’s memory, to Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg, 1213-16th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705, or Metropolitan Ministries, 2002 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602.
www.skirpanfuneralhome
