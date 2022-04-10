Connellsville
Mario Scotto Di Marco, 84, passed peacefully to Our Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born to the late Girolamo and Maria Scotto Di Marco, in Monte di Procida, Italy, on August 30, 1937.
Mario was owner of Brothers Pizza, located in Laurel Mall, from 1976 to 1995. In 1995 Mario relocated his business to Connellsville, owning and operating Mario's Restaurant. After many years of operating Mario's Restaurant, he relocated and owned the now New York Pizza and Pasta, Connellsville.
Mario is survived by his loving wife, Agnes Mancuso Scotto Di Marco; and devoted children, Gerry (Elizabeth), Vincent (Michelle), and Maryann; and his sister, Antonietta Scotto Di Clemente. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Clara, Michael G., James, Michael V., Phoebe, and Brandon.
In addition to his parents, Mario was predeceased by his loving sisters, Anna Scotto Di Marco, Teresa Scotto Di Marco, Rosa (Scotto Di Marco) Trotti; and brother, Michele Scotto Di Marco.
Mario was devoted to his family, and loved life! His sister, Rosa, followed him to the United States, and he is beloved by her surviving children, Filomena Trotti (Flaugher), Angela Trotti (Ron Kozak), Nino Trotti (Cheryl), and Dr. Jerry Trotti (Lisa) and their extended family. He will always be missed.
Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest registry visit our website at martuccifuneralhome.com
