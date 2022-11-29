Marion C. Wingrove, 87, former owner of Mels Pizza of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born January 9, 1935 in Little Brownfield, Pa. He is the son of the late Robert Lee and Margaret Ann Barnhart Wingrove.
Surviving is his wife of 69 years Hazel Secor Wingrove; his children, Joanne, Terry, Larry, and Sherrie; seven grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren. Also surviving are two surviving brothers Lee and John and one sister Janie.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA, on Wednesday November 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday December 1, until 11 a.m. the hour of the service with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery in Markleysburg, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.