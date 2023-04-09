Connellsville
Marion E. Openbrier, 92, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital/WVU Medicine. She was born January 7, 1931, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Hazel Duckworth Woodward.
Marion was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was formerly employed at the Anchor Hocking Cap Plant.
She is survived by her children, Richard Brown of Minot, N.D., Sharon Davis of Fredericksburg, Va., Dave Brown and wife Cindy of Leisenring, Cheryl Gainey of South Connellsville, Marion Bradley and husband Robert of Connellsville, Danny Openbrier of Hopwood and Frank Openbrier III of Dunbar; 10 grandchildren, Mike, Tim, Angie, Bob, Madonna, Brianna, Gage, Alyssa, Matthew and Kara; and several great-grandchildren.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank P. Openbrier; brother, Frank Woodward; and sister, Frances Metzger.
There will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
