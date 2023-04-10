East Millsboro
Marion “Dinky” Harn, Jr., 86, of E. Millsboro, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Brownsville on November, 29, 1936, a son of Marion, Sr. and Edith Kennison Harn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, David, Joan and Virginia; and son-in-law, Steve Matijevic.
Marion is survived by his children, Deborah Hernandez and her husband, Tom, of Portland, Oregon, Kim Renee Matijevic of Courtland, Ohio and Michael Harn and his wife, Rachel, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren: Joey, Heather, Erica, Tyler and Victoria; great-grandchildren, Conner and Everlynn.
Dinky’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA 15475. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Acklin Burial Park.
Online condolences are welcome at www.kish-fabry.com.
