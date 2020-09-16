Marion J. "Joanne" McMahan passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
She was the loving mother of Laura A. McMahan, Karen J. McMahan (Derek Barrington), the late Timothy J. McMahan and the late Lydia C. McMahan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. McMahan; brothers, G. William Holchin, Charles Gerald Holchin (Mary), Joseph Dwaye Holchin (Josephine) and James Holchin (Toni); sisters, Mildred A. Armstrong (Al), Evelyn J Yanskey (Lloyd), Harriet L. Newell (Thomas), Dolores Gayle Bartell and Donna M. Drennon (Harry). She was also preceded in death by nephews, Patrick Newell, Almeron Armstrong, Daniel Holchin and Alan Armstrong; and great-great-niece, Kelsey Mathews
She is survived by brother-nephew, Barry W. Holchin (Karen Jansen); and many nieces, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18 in the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
