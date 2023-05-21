Lake Lynn
Marion June Garlick Ruble, 79, a lifelong resident of Lake Lynn, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the MonHealth Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va. Born July 3, 1943, in Lake Lynn, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Dorothy Cleaver Garlick.
Marion was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family.
Her husband, Bernard R. Ruble, passed away in November of 2009. Also deceased is her brother, Ronald Garlick.
Surviving are her two children, Shane Ruble of Lake Lynn, and Darlene (Timothy) Stanley of Smithfield; three grandchildren, Tabatha Stanley, Michael Stanley and Brandi Stanley; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ian, Zakary and Rusty; a sister, Rose Wolford of Morgantown; and a sister-in-law, Luann Garlick of Point Marion.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., the time of a brief funeral service, Sunday, May 21, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. Private interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
