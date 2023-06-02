Smithton
Marion Louise Reed, 73, of Smithton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Bella Health Care Center in Uniontown.
Born on October 19, 1949, Marion is the daughter of late Allen Sr. and Joyce Wilson Anderson.
Christian by faith, Marion was a member of the Christian Center Church in Belle Vernon. Marion loved planting flowers in her garden, enjoyed making arts and crafts and going on bike rides with her beloved husband, Russell. Marion enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her three grandchildren, of whom she loved the most.
Surviving to cherish Marion’s memory are her husband, Russell Reed; her daughters, Jacqueline (Del) Phuntek and Rochelle (Craig) Lisovich; her sisters: Susan Nickerson, Rosalyn (Edwin) Rudy and Ruth Ann (Bruce) Drumhiller; her brother, John Anderson; her grandchildren: Andrew and Lukas Lisovich and Dustyn Phuntek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marion is preceded in death by her brothers, Allen Anderson Jr. and Darwin Anderson; and her brother-in-law, Vernald Nickerson.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022. Funeral service will be held inside the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, doors will open at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.
