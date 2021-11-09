Smithfield
Marjorie Dawn Miller Bowers, 72 of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 27, 1949 in Smithfield, the daughter of Elmer and Nell Rose Miller.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Mabel Miller.
Surviving are her children, Jeanette Tesauro, Craig Bowers and wife Lori, Stephen Bowers and wife Kris, Joshua and wife Casey and Lana Berkshire; grandchildren, Shannon, Katlyn, Daniel, Douglas, Karla, Gabriel, Emmett, Elan, Briella, Nora and Dylan; sisters, Debra George and husband Richard, Judy Davis and husband Rich, Robin Tanner and husband Eric and Elmerr Paulette Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
Margie was a former member of the Fairchance Free Methodist Church and Abundant Life Church. Margie was known for her care giving and dedication to the community, her love for her family and friends. She was an avid baker for holidays and many celebrations.
She will be truly missed by her family and many friends.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.