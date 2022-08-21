Uniontown
Marjorie I. Repine Curry, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Greene Township, on April 11, 1941, daughter of Wilbert Repine and Margaret Isabel Frye Repine.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Repine; and two sisters, Alice Jean Peel and Pauline Davis.
Marjorie was a graduate and valedictorian of Purchase-Line High School, with the class of 1959. She was an avid Steeler and Jeopardy fan. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and playing games. Marjorie’s family was her life.
Left to cherish Marjorie’s memory is her beloved husband of 62 years, Ronal Curry; two daughters, Valerie (Mark) Randolph of Smock and Vanessa (Josh) Prince of Collegeville; four grandchildren: Tyler Randolph, Justin Randolph, Lexi Prince and Aiden Prince; two brothers, Carl (Ev) Repine of New Cumberland and Ken (Bobbie) Repine of Cherry Tree; and a sister, Lois (Dennis) Brown of Marietta, Ga.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., Uniontown.
A private memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Donations can be made to American Heart Association in her honor.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page, where you can view the full obituary.
