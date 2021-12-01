Munroe Falls
Marjorie J. Wilhelm, 92, died Thursday, November 25, 2021. Born in Rostraver Township, she was a resident of Munroe Falls since 1962.
She was a founding member of Victory Life Church in Stow. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending her grandchildren's events, church life and listening to music.
Preceded in death by parents, Clair and Marie Beckinger; husbands, Willard C. Livingston and Charles R. Wilhelm; son, Willard C. Livingston; and brother, Jack Beckinger.
She is survived by her daughters, Jan Keith, Sheryl (Sanford) Trado, Kimberly (Richard Potesta) Hurst; grandchildren, Michelle (Duane) Morris, Marcia Roberts, Nathan (Heather) Mealy, Allison Smith, Shane Hurst, Zachary (Kayli) Hurst; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Jessica Morris, Emma and Ashley Roberts, Aiden, Aaron, and Adelaide Smith; Baby boy Mealy due January 2022; sisters, Wanda Goodman and Dorothy (William) Beers.
As a mom, Margie was a Sunday school teacher, brownie leader, and VBS volunteer. She enjoyed cake decorating, playing euchre, and was one of the original twirl / dance / cheer moms.
In service to her local churches, she has served as a deaconess and enjoyed providing homemade communion bread with her friend, Carole Micco.
Pastor Matt Skifstad will conduct a service at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Victory Life Church, 3833 Hudson Drive, Stow, Ohio 44224.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio 44224, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
A second visitation will take place 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473.
Burial Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Victory Life Church.
