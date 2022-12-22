Uniontown
Marjorie J. Workman Jenkins, 59, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Marjorie was born on June 28, 1963, the daughter of James Paul and Helen Shultz Workman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jenkins; siblings, Mildred Wilburn, Diana Hughes, Stephen Workman, Anthony Workman and James Workman.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Robin Jenkins; seven grandchildren: Keandre Cook, Dominique Settles, Amyah Jenkins, Shawn Taylor, Rashawn Rose, Nikia Rose and Janyah Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Elijah Dennis, Elias Dennis and Darion Seehoffer, Jr.; siblings, Paul Hartman, Ralph Workman and wife, Sheryl, Robert Workman and spouse, Ken, Cindy Harris, Marian Blaney and husband, James, and Bruce Workman; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marjorie was a member of the Fairchance VFW.
Friends and Family will be received in THE DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Interment is private.
