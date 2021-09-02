Farmington
Marjorie L. Bird, 79, of Farmington, passed away Monday, August 30, 1942, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born July 22, 1942, in Farmington, a daughter of the late Carl Fike and Lucille Lohr Fike.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Bird Sr.; and her daughter, Vicki Zelgen.
She is survived by her son, James N. Bird. Jr. (Lena) of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Adam Bird (Alyssa) of Uniontown, Andrew of Missouri, Laura Matheny (Chris) of West Virginia, Holly Branson (Adam) of Hopwood, Matthew Bales (Courtney) of Uniontown. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Ava, Paris, Jessie, Payton, Landon, Triston, Finley, Elise and Alexis; brothers and sisters Delmas Fike (Hazel) of Farmington, Thomas Fike (Pam) of Farmington, Gary Fike of Farmington, Kenneth Fike of Farmington, Joyce Savage of Farmington and Doris Maust (Ed) of West Virginia.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Farmington.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 2, and until 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, the time of service, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Elmer Hall officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
Masks are highly suggested to be worn upon entering the building.
