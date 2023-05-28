Uniontown
Marjorie Lois Steele Bierer, 100, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Horizon Personal Care Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, when a service celebrating Marjorie's life will be held, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at asferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.