Uniontown
Marjorie Lois Steele Bierer, 100, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Horizon Personal Care Home. She was born May 8, 1923, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Thomas N. Steele and Eva Zebley Steele, and stepmother Sara Hardin Steele.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsey Bierer, Jr.; a son, Jeffrey Bierer; a son-in-law, John Andaloro; four brothers, Thomas R. Steele, William H. Steele, Jack N. Steele and Richard A. Steele; and a sister, Geraldine Flanary.
Marjorie was a 1941 graduate of South Union High School. She was employed by the Gallatin Bank as the head teller and retired in 1985. Marjorie was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish Marjorie's memory are son, Lindsey E. Bierer, III and wife Ann of Poway, Calif.; daughters, Nancy Poli and husband Angelo of Uniontown, Jane Andaloro of Elkton, Md.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Robin Bierer of Uniontown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, when a service celebrating Marjorie's life will be held, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at asferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
