Carmichaels
Mark A. Kelley, age 65, of Carmichaels, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 in his home.
He was born December 15, 1954 in Uniontown, son of the late Patrick F. Kelley Sr. and Arlene Gail Moser Kelley of Waynesburg, who survives.
He was a 1972 graduate of Mapletown High School. After high school, Mark began working for Houze Glass in Point Marion. He later worked at the Kyowa plant in Waynesburg, and then worked for Walmart in Belle Vernon until his retirement.
Mark enjoyed reading car magazines and watching Clint Eastwood movies.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two sisters, Paulette Lucyk (Michael) of Nineveh, and Kathy Kittel (Brian) of Jacksonville, Florida; and a brother, Patrick F. Kelley Jr. of St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance. Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, Inc., 182 West High St., Waynesburg.
Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
