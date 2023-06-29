Uniontown
Mark A. Kelley, 58, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, in his home Friday, June 23, 2023.
He was born October 31, 1964, in Uniontown, a son of Henry Kelley and Mary Hubany Kelley.
Preceding him in death were his father, Henry; and sister, Doris Jean.
Surviving are his daughter, Korina Frey and her boyfriend, Maurice; mother, Mary; his siblings, Carol Brooks and husband Robert Sr., Bob Kelley and wife Cathy, Keith Kelley Sr. and wife Mary, Bryan Kelley and wife Tamara, and Dianne Eiss and husband Mike; many nieces and nephews; his loving dog, Buck; and Loretta Frey, Korina's mother.
Mark always enjoyed helping others.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a service, Thursday, June 29, in Bethel Baptist Church, 998 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with Mark's brother, Pastor Bryan Kelley, officiating the service.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mark Kelley Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Condolences may be offered at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
