East Millsboro
Mark A. Mitchell, 59, of East Millsboro, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, in UPMC - Presbyterian Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 31, 1961, in Brownsville, a son of Alice Jean Robinson Mitchell and the late Wayne Alvin Mitchell.
Besides his father, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Mitchell.
Mark is survived by his mother, Alice Jean Mitchell; one daughter, Amanda Jean Mitchell; one brother, Randy Mitchell and wife Susan; one niece, Melanie Bragg and husband James; one nephew, Jesse Mitchell; great-nephew LJ Bragg; great-niece Emma Bragg; two uncles, Richard Leadbeater and David Leadbeater and wife Phillis; one aunt, Carol Thompson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, September 1, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Mark's name to: Partnership to End Addiction at https://act.drugfree.org.
