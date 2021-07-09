Brownsville
Mark A. Ratica, 55, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Mon Valley Hospital. He was born June 28, 1966, in Ohio.
He was a son of the late Linda Ratica and Dave Ratica.
Mark is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tami Kurtz Ratica; daughter, Madison "Maddy" Ratica; sons, Nicholas Ratica and Mark "Tuey" Ratica Jr., his brother, David Ratica; his niece, Natasha Ratica; his three grandchildren, Kaleb Stimaker, Braydon Ratica and AJ Ratica; mother-in-law, Irene Kurtz; brother-in-law, Daniel Kurtz Jr. and wife Amy Kurtz; niece, Olivia Kurtz; and aunts and cousins.
Mark loved playing on the APA pool league with both his sons and friends and spending time with his daughter. He was very active with the Post 940 American Legion where he was an officer and dedicated most of his time. Mark will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends and family will be welcomed at the American Legion in West Brownsville, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
