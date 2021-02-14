Mark A. Sotak, 58, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 28, 2021, in his home.
He was born April 6, 1962, in Brownsville, a son of the late Karen S. Jones Sotak and Michael Sotak of Lambsburg, Va., who survives.
Mark was a 1980 graduate of Bethlethem-Center High School and also attended Penn Commercial
He had been employed by Warehouser Company and the Meadows Racetrack.
Surviving, in addition to his father, is his soulmate, Nenamosha King of Jefferson; two children, Britney Sue Ellen Sotak of West Brownsville and Mark Andrew Sotak of Hiller; two grandchildren, Emmit Kino and Elaine Fekete; a sister, Amy Lynne Urani (Silvio "Butch"); a nephew, Silvio Urani IV; a niece, Lyndsi Urani.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.